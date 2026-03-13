HI Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (HI)

HI (HI) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 13th. One HI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HI has traded up 19% against the dollar. HI has a market capitalization of $154.59 thousand and approximately $603.56 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00001830 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00009810 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00004447 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000074 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000110 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 62,070,066,955.868 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.0000531 USD and is up 0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $300.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

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