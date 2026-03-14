Hillman Solutions Corp. $HLMN Shares Sold by Zuckerman Investment Group LLC

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 99.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,141,599 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 106.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Hillman Solutions

In related news, insider Amanda Kitzberger sold 11,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $97,855.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 72,605 shares in the company, valued at $601,895.45. This trade represents a 13.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on HLMN. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Hillman Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hillman Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hillman Solutions

Hillman Solutions Trading Up 0.2%

Hillman Solutions stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 1.67. Hillman Solutions Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.22.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $365.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.69 million. Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 2.60%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hillman Solutions Corp. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) is a leading provider of hardware and related products to the home improvement, retail, industrial and manufacturing markets. The company’s portfolio encompasses key duplication systems and security solutions, hardware essentials such as fasteners and anchors, signage and labeling products, and outdoor and seasonal items. Hillman’s product offerings are sold through a network of major home improvement retailers, wholesalers, independent distributors and other specialty outlets.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman grew from a family-run enterprise into a global supplier of hardware solutions.

See Also

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