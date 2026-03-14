Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Docusign Inc. $DOCU

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Docusign were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Docusign by 3.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,154,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,316,000 after buying an additional 40,432 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Docusign by 927.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,670,000 after acquiring an additional 112,059 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Docusign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,335,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Docusign by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,594,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,975,000 after acquiring an additional 47,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Docusign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $804,360.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 54,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,656,486.50. This trade represents a 18.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 111,713 shares in the company, valued at $7,819,910. This trade represents a 5.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 76,493 shares of company stock valued at $5,235,225 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, February 23rd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Docusign from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Docusign in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Docusign from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.80.

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Docusign Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $47.05 on Friday. Docusign Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.16 and a 12 month high of $94.67. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.99.

Docusign Company Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) is a leading provider of electronic signature and digital transaction management solutions. The company’s flagship offering, DocuSign eSignature, enables organizations to send, sign and manage legally binding electronic agreements securely in the cloud. Beyond eSignature, DocuSign’s Agreement Cloud combines contract lifecycle management, document generation, and workflow automation to streamline agreement processes from initiation through execution and storage.

DocuSign’s platform serves a diverse customer base spanning industries such as finance, real estate, healthcare, technology, and government.

Further Reading

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