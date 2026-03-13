AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 13.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st.

AGNC Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years. AGNC Investment has a payout ratio of 88.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.7%.

AGNC stock opened at $10.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.37. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $12.19.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 47.40%.The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.75 million. On average, analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Corp. is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily acquires and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises such as Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The company employs a leveraged total return strategy, borrowing against its securities to enhance income potential while using interest rate hedges to manage risk. AGNC’s investment objective is to generate attractive monthly dividends and long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, AGNC focuses exclusively on U.S.

