Q2 EPS Estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics Lifted by Analyst

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) – Analysts at Brookline Capital Acquisition lifted their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 11th. Brookline Capital Acquisition analyst L. Cann now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.16) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.22). The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.16) per share. Brookline Capital Acquisition also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.96) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($5.51) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Citizens Jmp dropped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.24.

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $48.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.28. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $78.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.72.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 16,569.77% and a negative return on equity of 26.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 97.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS.

Institutional Trading of CRISPR Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. GSK plc acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,890,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,764,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,467,000 after buying an additional 1,201,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,979 shares during the last quarter. SR One Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. SR One Capital Management LP now owns 2,038,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,132,000 after buying an additional 989,812 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 35.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,270,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,082,000 after purchasing an additional 859,334 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CRISPR Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 9,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $517,334.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 235,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,437,462.40. The trade was a 3.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $147,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 87,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,632. The trade was a 3.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 111,677 shares of company stock valued at $6,308,848 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CRISPR Therapeutics this week:

FY2025 commercial progress — CASGEVY generated meaningful revenue ($116M for FY25, $54M in Q4), showing commercial traction that supports long-term upside.

FY2025 commercial progress — CASGEVY generated meaningful revenue ($116M for FY25, $54M in Q4), showing commercial traction that supports long-term upside. Positive Sentiment: Analyst small upgrades — Brookline slightly raised Q2 2026 and FY2026 EPS forecasts (Q2 to -$1.16; FY2026 to -$4.96) and modestly raised FY2027, a sign one sell-side shop sees marginally better near-term results (still negative EPS).

Analyst small upgrades — Brookline slightly raised Q2 2026 and FY2026 EPS forecasts (Q2 to -$1.16; FY2026 to -$4.96) and modestly raised FY2027, a sign one sell-side shop sees marginally better near-term results (still negative EPS).

High-profile trading headlines — reports that ARK Invest was buying CRSP while the stock moved sharply have drawn attention and increased volatility; buying by a marquee investor can support sentiment but also coincides with short-term swings.

Short-interest reporting appears anomalous/blank in recent feeds (zeros/NaN), so retail/quant signals from short data are unclear and likely not driving a clear directional signal.

$550M convertible senior notes offering — CRISPR priced an upsized $550M convertible debt offering due 2031. This raises cash (runway) but creates potential share dilution if converted and tends to weigh on equity sentiment near-term.

Insider selling — CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold ~9,798 shares and General Counsel James Kasinger sold ~2,800 shares at ~$52.80. Insider sales can be interpreted negatively by some investors even if for personal liquidity; filings: CEO SEC Filing and GC SEC Filing

Mixed-to-lower estimate tweaks for some quarters and out years — Brookline trimmed Q3/Q4 2026 and reduced FY2028–FY2030 estimates slightly, signaling continued uncertainty around timing of profitability and long-term modeling.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of gene-editing therapies based on the CRISPR/Cas9 platform. The company applies its proprietary technology to modify genes in human cells, aiming to create durable treatments for a range of serious diseases. Its research and development efforts focus on both ex vivo and in vivo applications, enabling targeted correction or disruption of disease-causing genes.

Among its lead programs is CTX001, an ex vivo edited cell therapy designed to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent ?-thalassemia in collaboration with Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

