PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Issues FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.230-1.280 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $488.5 million-$496.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $506.8 million. PagerDuty also updated its Q1 2027 guidance to 0.230-0.250 EPS.
Shares of PD stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.00. The company has a market capitalization of $665.41 million, a P/E ratio of 4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.73. PagerDuty has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $19.70.
PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. PagerDuty had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 31.12%.The business had revenue of $124.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. PagerDuty has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.230-0.250 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 1.230-1.280 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.
In other PagerDuty news, Director Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 266,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $3,560,004.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,389,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,902,027.75. The trade was a 10.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS beat consensus — PagerDuty reported $0.29 EPS versus estimates near $0.24, showing improved profitability and a year?over?year EPS increase. This beat helped offset some weakness in the top line. PagerDuty (PD) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: FY2027 EPS guidance raised materially — management set FY2027 EPS at $1.23–$1.28, well above street EPS expectations, indicating confidence in profitability improvement. This is a constructive sign for long?term earnings power. PagerDuty Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2026 Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: Product momentum — PagerDuty expanded its AI integration ecosystem and pushed a Spring 2026 platform release, which supports its positioning in AI?driven operations and could help sustain ARR growth over time. PagerDuty Expands AI Ecosystem
- Neutral Sentiment: Official results & materials available — the company released its earnings deck and hosted a call with prepared remarks and slides for deeper color on results and guidance. Useful if you want management detail. Q4 Press Release / Slide Deck
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript available — read management’s prepared remarks and Q&A to judge sales cadence, churn, deal sizes and how they plan to hit raised EPS while revenue growth is softer. PagerDuty Q4 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Revenue guidance came in below estimates — management set FY2027 revenue roughly $488.5M–$496.5M and Q1 revenue $118M–$120M, both below street estimates; investors punished the name for the weaker top?line outlook. PagerDuty stock tumbles 10% on weak revenue outlook
- Negative Sentiment: Mixed cash flow and some operational weakness reported — third?party summaries flagged sharply lower operating cash flow and declines in cash on hand versus prior year, which amplifies sensitivity to slower revenue growth. Market reaction was negative after the print. PagerDuty Stock Falls on Q4 2026 Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Shares dropped after the report despite the EPS beat — the sell?off reflects investors focusing on revenue trajectory and near?term growth risks rather than the profitability improvement. PagerDuty’s Q4 CY2025 Sales Beat Estimates But Stock Drops
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,113,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,708,000 after acquiring an additional 58,881 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 333.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,450,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,961,000 after buying an additional 1,115,577 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,092,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,005,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,363,000 after purchasing an additional 358,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in PagerDuty by 184.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 855,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,138,000 after buying an additional 554,611 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues. Its platform includes PagerDuty Incident Management that provides a real-time view across the status of a digital service while incorporating noise reduction to remove false positives; AIOps that applies machine learning to correlate and automate the identification of incidents from billions of events; Process Automation offers centralized design time and run time environment for orchestrating automated workflows that span across departments, technologies, and networks; Customer Service Operations, which is offered to orchestrate, automate, and scale responses to customer impacting issues.
