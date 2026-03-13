PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Issues FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.230-1.280 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $488.5 million-$496.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $506.8 million. PagerDuty also updated its Q1 2027 guidance to 0.230-0.250 EPS.

PagerDuty Price Performance

Shares of PD stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.00. The company has a market capitalization of $665.41 million, a P/E ratio of 4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.73. PagerDuty has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $19.70.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. PagerDuty had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 31.12%.The business had revenue of $124.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. PagerDuty has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.230-0.250 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 1.230-1.280 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PD. Craig Hallum lowered PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on PagerDuty in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at PagerDuty

In other PagerDuty news, Director Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 266,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $3,560,004.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,389,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,902,027.75. The trade was a 10.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting PagerDuty

Here are the key news stories impacting PagerDuty this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,113,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,708,000 after acquiring an additional 58,881 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 333.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,450,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,961,000 after buying an additional 1,115,577 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,092,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,005,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,363,000 after purchasing an additional 358,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in PagerDuty by 184.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 855,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,138,000 after buying an additional 554,611 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues. Its platform includes PagerDuty Incident Management that provides a real-time view across the status of a digital service while incorporating noise reduction to remove false positives; AIOps that applies machine learning to correlate and automate the identification of incidents from billions of events; Process Automation offers centralized design time and run time environment for orchestrating automated workflows that span across departments, technologies, and networks; Customer Service Operations, which is offered to orchestrate, automate, and scale responses to customer impacting issues.

