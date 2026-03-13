Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI Position Trimmed by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 68.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Rexford Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.6% in the third quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. now owns 3,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 5.3% in the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 498 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus raised Motorola Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $499.00 price target (up from $443.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $515.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.14.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.12, for a total value of $204,032.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,362,768.36. This represents a 5.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.09, for a total transaction of $23,404,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 47,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,078,401.03. This represents a 51.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 129,069 shares of company stock valued at $60,779,964. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

MSI opened at $463.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $427.36 and its 200-day moving average is $423.20. The stock has a market cap of $76.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $359.36 and a twelve month high of $492.22.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.24. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 110.75% and a net margin of 18.44%.The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.