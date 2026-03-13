Pier Capital LLC Buys Shares of 474,709 Lindblad Expeditions $LIND

Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 474,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,076,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 44.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 578,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,755,000 after acquiring an additional 46,284 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 899,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,503,000 after acquiring an additional 18,638 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Price Performance

LIND opened at $16.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.65. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $21.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 2.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $183.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.66 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 28,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $493,115.22. Following the sale, the director owned 10,783,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,905,570.82. This trade represents a 0.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Bressler sold 41,000 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $741,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 23,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,265.28. This represents a 63.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,846,119 shares of company stock valued at $30,929,291 over the last three months. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lindblad Expeditions Profile

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ: LIND) is a global leader in expedition cruising, specializing in immersive small-ship voyages to some of the world’s most remote and wildlife-rich regions. The company operates a fleet of purpose-built vessels designed to navigate challenging waters and shorelines, offering guests up-close encounters with natural environments such as the polar ice caps, the Galápagos Islands, Costa Rica’s rainforests and the waterways of Alaska, Patagonia and the Arctic.

Founded on the pioneering spirit of Lars-Eric Lindblad, regarded as the father of expedition travel, Lindblad Expeditions carries forward a legacy of discovery that dates back to the 1960s.

