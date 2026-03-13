Anbio Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NNNN) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Anbio Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NNNN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.54, but opened at $21.51. Anbio Biotechnology shares last traded at $21.6190, with a volume of 11,484 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Anbio Biotechnology from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NNNN
Anbio Biotechnology Stock Performance
Anbio Biotechnology Company Profile
Anbio Biotechnology is dedicated to the advancement of medical technology and the provision of in vitro diagnostics (IVD) products. Our unwavering commitment lies in transforming the diagnostics landscape on a global scale, fostering a paradigm shift towards personalized and decentralized diagnostic solutions. By doing so, we aim to significantly enhance patient prognosis and contribute to the betterment of healthcare worldwide. At Anbio Biotechnology, our extensive portfolio comprises an array of IVD products designed to cater to diverse diagnostic needs.
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