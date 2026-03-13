iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,742,567 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 2,905,801 shares.The stock last traded at $110.23 and had previously closed at $110.19.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.25 and a 200 day moving average of $110.28.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.342 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF
About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.
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