iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,742,567 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 2,905,801 shares.The stock last traded at $110.23 and had previously closed at $110.19.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.25 and a 200 day moving average of $110.28.

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iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.342 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,195,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,020,000 after purchasing an additional 22,622 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,063,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,427,000 after buying an additional 479,397 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,154,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,091,000 after buying an additional 219,146 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,960,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,635,000 after buying an additional 177,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,630,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,672,000 after acquiring an additional 126,707 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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