Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 612,189 shares, a growth of 58.4% from the February 12th total of 386,437 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,342,825 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,342,825 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,255,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,240,406,000 after acquiring an additional 17,473,802 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,174,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,208,000 after acquiring an additional 494,747 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,229,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,990,000 after purchasing an additional 245,413 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,031,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,265,000 after purchasing an additional 320,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,994,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,296,000 after purchasing an additional 29,877 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:VONG traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,336,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,638,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.92. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.39 and a 12-month high of $126.83.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

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