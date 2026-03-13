Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 466 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 559 shares.The stock last traded at $124.1180 and had previously closed at $124.9140.

Merck KGaA Stock Up 3.5%

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.58. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

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About Merck KGaA

(Get Free Report)

Merck KGaA, headquartered in Darmstadt, Germany, is a long-established multinational chemical and pharmaceutical company with roots dating back to 1668. Operating under the brand Merck Group (and using distinct consumer-facing names in certain regions to avoid confusion with other companies of similar name), the company is privately controlled by the Merck family and organizes its activities across multiple business units that serve customers in Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific and beyond.

The company’s operations are organized mainly into three businesses.

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