Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 4,135,393 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 2,889,028 shares.The stock last traded at $7.3330 and had previously closed at $7.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lightwave Logic in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Lightwave Logic Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Lightwave Logic

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.10. The stock has a market cap of $942.61 million, a P/E ratio of -38.73 and a beta of 3.02.

In other news, Director Siraj Nour El-Ahmadi sold 25,591 shares of Lightwave Logic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $89,056.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 123,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,325.12. This trade represents a 17.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laila Partridge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $37,200.00. Following the sale, the director owned 63,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,942.36. The trade was a 13.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lightwave Logic by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightwave Logic during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Lightwave Logic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lightwave Logic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Lightwave Logic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lightwave Logic

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Lightwave Logic, Inc (NASDAQ: LWLG) is a U.S.-based photonics company focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary electro?optic polymer materials and devices for high-speed optical communications. The company’s core technology platform centers on organic electro-optic polymers that offer low drive voltage, high modulation bandwidth and integration flexibility, enabling next-generation optical interconnects for data centers, telecommunications and emerging photonic computing architectures.

Lightwave Logic’s product pipeline includes modulators, waveguides and integrated photonic components designed to outperform traditional lithium-niobate and silicon-based solutions in terms of size, power consumption and ease of integration.

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