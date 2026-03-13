MDJM Ltd. (NASDAQ:UOKA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MDJM Ltd. (NASDAQ:UOKA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,252,107 shares, a growth of 53.2% from the February 12th total of 817,238 shares. Currently, 941.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 26,656,828 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 26,656,828 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 941.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

MDJM Price Performance

UOKA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.06. 15,576,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,575,332. MDJM has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $6.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average of $2.20.

Get MDJM alerts:

MDJM’s stock is set to reverse split on Monday, March 16th. The 1-35 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Sunday, March 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MDJM stock. Marex Group plc bought a new position in shares of MDJM Ltd. ( NASDAQ:UOKA Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Marex Group plc owned approximately 1.15% of MDJM at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of MDJM in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, MDJM currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Analysis on MDJM

MDJM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mdjm Ltd. is a holding company engages in providing real estate agency services. Its services include real estate consulting services,and independent training. The company was founded on January 26, 2018 and is headquartered in Cupar, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MDJM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDJM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.