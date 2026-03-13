MDJM Ltd. (NASDAQ:UOKA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MDJM Ltd. (NASDAQ:UOKA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,252,107 shares, a growth of 53.2% from the February 12th total of 817,238 shares. Currently, 941.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 26,656,828 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 26,656,828 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 941.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
MDJM Price Performance
UOKA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.06. 15,576,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,575,332. MDJM has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $6.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average of $2.20.
MDJM’s stock is set to reverse split on Monday, March 16th. The 1-35 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Sunday, March 15th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of MDJM in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, MDJM currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
View Our Latest Analysis on MDJM
MDJM Company Profile
Mdjm Ltd. is a holding company engages in providing real estate agency services. Its services include real estate consulting services,and independent training. The company was founded on January 26, 2018 and is headquartered in Cupar, the United Kingdom.
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