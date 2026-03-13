Houlihan Lokey, Inc. $HLI Stake Raised by Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda

Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Houlihan Lokey makes up 4.2% of Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda owned 0.10% of Houlihan Lokey worth $14,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 64.4% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 179.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 136.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Houlihan Lokey Stock Up 0.1%

Houlihan Lokey stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.00. 66,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,374. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.99 and a twelve month high of $211.78. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.31 and a 200-day moving average of $182.67.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 16.91%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

Insider Activity

In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.17, for a total value of $87,085.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 5,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.86, for a total value of $854,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 27,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,781,004.52. The trade was a 15.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 22.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $243.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $218.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $196.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey Profile

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc is a global investment bank and financial services firm founded in 1972 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California. The company specializes in advisory services across a broad range of transaction types and financial matters. Since its founding, Houlihan Lokey has grown to serve corporations, financial sponsors, and government entities worldwide, providing expertise in complex and high-stakes engagements.

The firm’s core service offerings include mergers and acquisitions advisory, capital markets advisory, financial restructuring and distressed M&A, and valuation and fairness opinions.

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