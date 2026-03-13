Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Director Kenneth Courtis Acquires 15,000 Shares

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth Courtis bought 15,000 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $181.84 per share, with a total value of $2,727,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 856,537 shares in the company, valued at $155,752,688.08. This represents a 1.78% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance

Shares of AMR traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $187.15. The stock had a trading volume of 116,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,145. The business has a fifty day moving average of $202.78 and a 200 day moving average of $179.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.30 and a beta of 0.79. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.41 and a 12 month high of $253.82.

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Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The energy company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34). The company had revenue of $436.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.45 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Texas Capital lowered shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. B. Riley Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alpha Metallurgical Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $196.00.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 27.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 865,934 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $97,400,000 after buying an additional 185,281 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,572 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,636,000 after acquiring an additional 15,348 shares during the period. Continental General Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Continental General Insurance Co. now owns 644,025 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $128,728,000 after buying an additional 38,576 shares during the period. Dalal Street LLC boosted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dalal Street LLC now owns 543,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $108,535,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 494,072 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,755,000 after purchasing an additional 19,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

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Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE: AMR) is a leading pure-play producer of high-grade metallurgical coal, primarily serving the global steelmaking industry. Headquartered in Bristol, Virginia, the company operates multiple underground and surface mining complexes across the central Appalachian and Illinois basins. Its production portfolio focuses on premium raw and semi-soft coking coal products tailored to meet the specifications of steel producers worldwide.

Formed in July 2021 through the spin-out of Contura Energy’s metallurgical coal business, Alpha Metallurgical Resources has built a reputation for operational excellence and cost-efficient mining.

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