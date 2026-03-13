Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Short Interest Up 64.9% in February

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 122,412 shares, an increase of 64.9% from the February 12th total of 74,222 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,525,998 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,525,998 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $24.43. 605,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,019. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $20.32 and a twelve month high of $25.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.94.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFAR. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $668,000. AWM Capital LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 244,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,828,000 after acquiring an additional 33,308 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,198,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,435,000 after acquiring an additional 125,155 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL raised its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 242,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,271,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,335,000 after purchasing an additional 70,649 shares during the period.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization. DFAR was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

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