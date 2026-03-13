Short Interest in SPDR Galaxy Hedged Digital Asset Ecosystem ETF (NASDAQ:HECO) Rises By 60.8%

SPDR Galaxy Hedged Digital Asset Ecosystem ETF (NASDAQ:HECO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 730 shares, a growth of 60.8% from the February 12th total of 454 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
SPDR Galaxy Hedged Digital Asset Ecosystem ETF Price Performance
Shares of HECO stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.35. 9 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727. SPDR Galaxy Hedged Digital Asset Ecosystem ETF has a 52-week low of $21.46 and a 52-week high of $47.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.64 million, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 2.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.51.
About SPDR Galaxy Hedged Digital Asset Ecosystem ETF
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