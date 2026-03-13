Short Interest in SPDR Galaxy Hedged Digital Asset Ecosystem ETF (NASDAQ:HECO) Rises By 60.8%

SPDR Galaxy Hedged Digital Asset Ecosystem ETF (NASDAQ:HECO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 730 shares, a growth of 60.8% from the February 12th total of 454 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

SPDR Galaxy Hedged Digital Asset Ecosystem ETF Price Performance

Shares of HECO stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.35. 9 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727. SPDR Galaxy Hedged Digital Asset Ecosystem ETF has a 52-week low of $21.46 and a 52-week high of $47.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.64 million, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 2.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.51.

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About SPDR Galaxy Hedged Digital Asset Ecosystem ETF

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The SPDR Galaxy Hedged Digital Asset Ecosystem ETF (HECO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital appreciation by investing in companies positioned to capitalize on opportunities within the blockchain and crypto industries, while also gaining crypto exposure through ETFs and futures contracts. The fund also uses an options overlay strategy. HECO was launched on Sep 9, 2024 and is issued by State Street.

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