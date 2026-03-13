Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 135,785 shares, a growth of 62.7% from the February 12th total of 83,452 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 239,415 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 239,415 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA CLIP traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.21. The company had a trading volume of 231,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,499. Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $100.02 and a 52 week high of $100.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.25.

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Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.303 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth $301,029,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,481,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,740,000 after acquiring an additional 20,043 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $90,706,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 719,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,033,000 after purchasing an additional 194,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RHL Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $63,489,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (CLIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive 1-3 month US T-Bill – USD index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a time to maturity of one to three months. CLIP was launched on Jun 20, 2023 and is managed by Global X.

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