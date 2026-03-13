GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF (NASDAQ:YSPY) to Issue $0.16 Dividend

GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF (NASDAQ:YSPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 12th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1583 per share on Tuesday, March 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.
GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF Trading Down 2.4%
Shares of GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $15.94. 31,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,964. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.68. GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $23.40.
About GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF
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