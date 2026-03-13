Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) Plans $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

Emerald has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.4%annually over the last three years. Emerald has a dividend payout ratio of 28.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

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Emerald Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE:EEX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.12. The stock had a trading volume of 55,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,066. Emerald has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $814.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.35 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average of $4.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Emerald Company Profile

Emerald ( NYSE:EEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $132.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.00 million. Emerald had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 1.20%.

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Emerald (NYSE: EEX) is a global provider of independent data, news and analytics for commodity, financial and energy markets. The company operates digital platforms that deliver real-time and historical price assessments, market commentary, research reports and risk-management tools. Its subscriber base spans traders, asset managers, corporate hedgers and financial institutions seeking timely intelligence to support trading, risk management and investment decisions.

Serving clients across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, Emerald covers a broad range of markets including metals, energy products, agriculture, freight, environmental emissions and treasury benchmarks.

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