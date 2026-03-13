Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$107.40 and last traded at C$106.55, with a volume of 712630 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$103.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$80.00.

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Nutrien Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$54.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$95.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$86.31.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.34 billion during the quarter. Nutrien had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.44%. Research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.3416399 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nutrien

In other news, insider Jeffrey Martin Tarsi sold 18,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.60, for a total value of C$1,650,909.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$202,531.20. The trade was a 89.07% decrease in their position. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

(Get Free Report)

Nutrien is a leading global provider of crop inputs and services. We operate a world-class network of production, distribution and ag retail facilities that positions us to efficiently serve the needs of growers. We focus on creating long-term value by prioritizing investments that strengthen the advantages of our business across the ag value chain and by maintaining access to the resources and the relationships with stakeholders needed to achieve our goals.

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