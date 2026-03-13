Nature Wood Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:NWGL) Short Interest Update

Nature Wood Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:NWGL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 20,363 shares, a growth of 62.0% from the February 12th total of 12,568 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,222 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,222 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Nature Wood Group Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:NWGL traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.11. 42,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average is $1.32. Nature Wood Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $6.61.

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Nature Wood Group (NASDAQ:NWGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Nature Wood Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nature Wood Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nature Wood Group Limited Sponsored ADR ( NASDAQ:NWGL Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Nature Wood Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nature Wood Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Report on NWGL

Nature Wood Group Company Profile

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Nature Wood Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wood-based panels and decorative surfaces for use in furniture, cabinetry, flooring and interior fit-outs. The company’s offerings include medium-density fiberboard, melamine-faced panels, decorative paper and edge-banding products, all tailored to meet the specifications of residential and commercial customers.

Through an integrated production model, Nature Wood Group oversees key stages from raw material procurement and wood refining to finishing and quality control.

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