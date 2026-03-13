Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Increases Holdings in Newmont Corporation $NEM

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 723,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares during the period. Newmont makes up about 0.9% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Newmont worth $61,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the second quarter valued at about $919,170,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Newmont by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,587,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $908,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839,447 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Newmont by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,156,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $687,223,000 after acquiring an additional 711,940 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,925,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $414,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,845 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Newmont by 4,090.7% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,643,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.
Newmont Stock Performance
NEM traded down $3.74 on Friday, hitting $110.75. 2,793,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,807,463. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.06. Newmont Corporation has a twelve month low of $42.93 and a twelve month high of $134.88. The firm has a market cap of $120.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.39.
Newmont Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 16.28%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $75.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.15.
View Our Latest Report on Newmont
Key Headlines Impacting Newmont
Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Record cash generation supports fundamentals — Newmont reported record free cash flow ($7.3B in 2025) and guidance that management expects continued strength as high gold prices bolster cash generation, which underpins dividends and buybacks. Can Newmont Continue Its Strong Free Cash Flow Momentum?
- Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical safe?haven demand is a tailwind — Rising Iran tensions have pushed investor interest toward gold and major gold miners (NEM highlighted alongside peers), which can lift revenues and valuation multiples if bullion remains bid. 3 Gold Stocks to Watch as the Iran Conflict Drives Safe-Haven Demand
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street backing — Recent analyst coverage is favorable (consensus “Buy” noted by some services and multiple firms with higher price targets), supporting longer?term investor confidence. Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts
- Neutral Sentiment: Royalty deal at Saddle North — Summit Royalties clinched a net?smelter?return (NSR) royalty on Newmont’s Saddle North project. That sale can alter project economics (reducing Newmont’s future upside on that asset while potentially freeing capital / de?risking development). Impact depends on how proceeds are redeployed. Summit Royalties clinches NSR deal on Newmont’s Saddle North Newmont Royalty Deal At Saddle North Highlights Evolving Project Economics
- Negative Sentiment: Near?term commodity pullback — Gold prices eased ahead of key U.S. inflation data (CPI), and day?to?day declines in bullion hit Newmont’s share price because miner earnings and cash flow are highly leveraged to the gold price. This is the primary driver of today’s weakness. Newmont (NEM) slides as gold prices ease ahead of key U.S. inflation data
- Negative Sentiment: Investor focus on execution and capital returns — After releasing its 2026 outlook and updated capital?allocation framework, investors are watching execution (production/cost targets) and near?term returns; any perceived execution risk or macro shock can amplify share declines. Inflation data also briefly spooked gold?focused flows. Why Newmont Corporation (NEM) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today Why Newmont Corporation Stock Dropped Again Today
Newmont Company Profile
Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company’s core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long?lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.
Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Newmont
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.