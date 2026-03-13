Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Increases Holdings in Newmont Corporation $NEM

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 723,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares during the period. Newmont makes up about 0.9% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Newmont worth $61,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the second quarter valued at about $919,170,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Newmont by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,587,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $908,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839,447 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Newmont by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,156,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $687,223,000 after acquiring an additional 711,940 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,925,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $414,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,845 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Newmont by 4,090.7% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,643,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

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Newmont Stock Performance

NEM traded down $3.74 on Friday, hitting $110.75. 2,793,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,807,463. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.06. Newmont Corporation has a twelve month low of $42.93 and a twelve month high of $134.88. The firm has a market cap of $120.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.39.

Newmont Increases Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 31.25%.Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 16.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $75.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.15.

View Our Latest Report on Newmont

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Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company’s core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long?lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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