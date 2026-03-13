Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Lowers Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,966 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals makes up 0.7% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $50,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Abound Wealth Management increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 292.3% during the 3rd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 70,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.21, for a total transaction of $19,944,436.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 93,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,573,350.79. The trade was a 42.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE:APD traded up $1.41 on Friday, hitting $291.89. The stock had a trading volume of 317,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,148. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.25. The stock has a market cap of $64.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.88. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.11 and a 52-week high of $301.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $1.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.79. This represents a $7.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is -474.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on APD shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Bank of America raised Air Products and Chemicals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.12.

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About Air Products and Chemicals

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Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company’s product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

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