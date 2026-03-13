Hannover Ruck (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Hannover Ruck (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. Hannover Ruck had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 19.35%.

Hannover Ruck Stock Up 0.3%

OTCMKTS HVRRY traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $49.88. 5,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,191. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.47 and a 200 day moving average of $49.23. Hannover Ruck has a twelve month low of $44.67 and a twelve month high of $55.40. The company has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.32.

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Hannover Ruck Company Profile

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Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS: HVRRY), commonly known as Hannover Re, is a global reinsurance group headquartered in Hannover, Germany. The company underwrites treaty and facultative reinsurance across a broad spectrum of risks, including property & casualty and life & health lines. Its product suite encompasses traditional proportional and non?proportional treaty contracts, facultative placements, structured reinsurance, retrocession, and capital market–linked solutions such as insurance?linked securities, tailored to transfer and manage insurance risk for primary insurers and other reinsurers.

Founded in the 1960s, Hannover Re has developed into one of the major international reinsurers, building a presence across Europe, the Americas, Asia?Pacific and other global markets.

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