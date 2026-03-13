Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.19 EPS

Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.19, Zacks reports. Bayerische Motoren Werke had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 5.14%.The business had revenue of $39.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Stock Down 1.6%

BAMXF traded down $1.45 on Friday, hitting $91.06. The company had a trading volume of 567 shares, compared to its average volume of 540. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.61. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 52-week low of $68.23 and a 52-week high of $113.10.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group lowered Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW) is a German multinational manufacturer of premium automobiles and motorcycles. Headquartered in Munich, the company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of passenger vehicles under the BMW brand, as well as the MINI and Rolls?Royce marques. BMW’s product portfolio covers luxury sedans and coupes, SUVs and crossovers (the X series), sports cars, high?performance M models, motorcycles through BMW Motorrad, and an expanding range of electrified powertrains including battery-electric and plug?in hybrid variants.

Founded in 1916, BMW began as an engine manufacturer and over the course of the 20th century diversified into motorcycle and automobile production, building a reputation for engineering and driving dynamics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.