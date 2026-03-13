Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 15,640 Shares of Entergy Corporation $ETR

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,640 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Entergy were worth $18,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 275.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 6,733 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Entergy by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 36,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 79,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after acquiring an additional 11,811 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Barclays set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Entergy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus set a $100.00 target price on Entergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.61.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of ETR opened at $104.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.36. Entergy Corporation has a 52-week low of $75.57 and a 52-week high of $107.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.64.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 13.66%.During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 65.47%.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In other Entergy news, EVP John C. Dinelli sold 5,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total transaction of $558,419.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,155.55. This trade represents a 18.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company’s operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy’s generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

