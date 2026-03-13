Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.610-1.640 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.3 billion-$3.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.2 billion.

Life Time Group Stock Down 3.5%

LTH stock opened at $25.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.05 and a 200-day moving average of $27.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.63. Life Time Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.14 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Life Time Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $745.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Life Time Group’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Life Time Group will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LTH shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Northland Securities set a $42.00 price target on Life Time Group in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Life Time Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Erik Weaver sold 1,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total value of $34,195.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 136,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,503,551.18. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 5,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $178,222.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 102,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,984.64. The trade was a 5.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 20,790 shares of company stock worth $616,677 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life Time Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LTH. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Life Time Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Life Time Group by 201.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Life Time Group by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in Life Time Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Life Time Group

Life Time Group (NYSE: LTH) is a premier operator of health, fitness and lifestyle centers across North America. The company’s core business encompasses the development, ownership and management of premium athletic resorts that integrate state-of-the-art fitness facilities, group exercise studios, indoor and outdoor pools, running tracks, and spa and salon services. In addition to its brick-and-mortar clubs, Life Time offers a digital platform featuring on-demand and live-streamed workouts, personalized training programs and nutrition guidance, enabling members to pursue their wellness goals both at home and on the go.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Chanhassen, Minnesota, Life Time has grown from a single Minnesota health club into a network of more than 160 locations across the United States and Canada.

