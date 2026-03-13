First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Insider Sells $150,574.76 in Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) insider Georges Antoun sold 791 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.36, for a total value of $150,574.76. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 18,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,575,722.24. This trade represents a 4.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Georges Antoun also recently made the following trade(s):

Get First Solar alerts:

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Georges Antoun sold 1,958 shares of First Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.95, for a total value of $381,712.10.

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $197.56 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.56 and a 12 month high of $285.99. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $228.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $4.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joule Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $950,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 77,155 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $17,015,000 after acquiring an additional 13,904 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,193,000. State Street Corp grew its position in First Solar by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,326,082 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $881,680,000 after acquiring an additional 111,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $279.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Argus decreased their target price on shares of First Solar from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of First Solar from $326.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of First Solar to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.65.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FSLR

First Solar News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting First Solar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Barclays reiterated an Overweight rating on FSLR, signaling confidence in demand and growth even as it trimmed its price target — this preserves analyst support for the growth story. Read More.

Barclays reiterated an Overweight rating on FSLR, signaling confidence in demand and growth even as it trimmed its price target — this preserves analyst support for the growth story. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Sector and media coverage continue to frame First Solar as a structural clean?energy play (domestic manufacturing, CdTe tech, utility?scale backlog), which supports longer?term demand expectations for the stock. Read More.

Sector and media coverage continue to frame First Solar as a structural clean?energy play (domestic manufacturing, CdTe tech, utility?scale backlog), which supports longer?term demand expectations for the stock. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views are mixed: some firms trimmed targets or downgraded while others maintained or raised targets, leaving a consensus “Moderate Buy” but with a wide range of valuations — a source of cross?currents for traders. Read More.

Analyst views are mixed: some firms trimmed targets or downgraded while others maintained or raised targets, leaving a consensus “Moderate Buy” but with a wide range of valuations — a source of cross?currents for traders. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Large institutional ownership (over 90%) and recent small inflows/outflows mean moves can be magnified by concentration of holders; institutional activity is worth watching but not yet decisive. Read More.

Large institutional ownership (over 90%) and recent small inflows/outflows mean moves can be magnified by concentration of holders; institutional activity is worth watching but not yet decisive. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Multiple senior executives executed sizable sales on March 9–10 (including CEO Mark Widmar and other C?suite members). The clustered nature and scale of the sales are being read negatively by the market and can amplify short?term downside. Read More.

Multiple senior executives executed sizable sales on March 9–10 (including CEO Mark Widmar and other C?suite members). The clustered nature and scale of the sales are being read negatively by the market and can amplify short?term downside. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Pomerantz LLP issued an investor alert investigating claims on behalf of First Solar investors — potential litigation/regulatory scrutiny raises uncertainty and typically acts as a near?term headwind. Read More.

Pomerantz LLP issued an investor alert investigating claims on behalf of First Solar investors — potential litigation/regulatory scrutiny raises uncertainty and typically acts as a near?term headwind. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Technical and valuation pressure: the shares have pulled back notably over recent weeks and are trading below their 50? and 200?day moving averages, which can trigger technical selling and drag sentiment. Read More.

Technical and valuation pressure: the shares have pulled back notably over recent weeks and are trading below their 50? and 200?day moving averages, which can trigger technical selling and drag sentiment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Recent quarter: revenue beat but EPS missed consensus (reported $4.84 vs. $5.22 est.), a mixed result that leaves room for near?term analyst caution. Read More.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Solar, Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) is a United States–based solar technology company best known for designing and manufacturing thin?film photovoltaic (PV) modules that use cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology. The company supplies PV modules and delivers integrated solar power solutions for utility?scale projects, positioning itself as a provider of both components and complete solar energy systems rather than solely a parts supplier. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.