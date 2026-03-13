Global Endowment Management LP Sells 33,844 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Global Endowment Management LP cut its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 307,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,844 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 12.6% of Global Endowment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $100,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,554,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 47,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,044,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 550,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,676,000 after buying an additional 24,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 50,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $327.92 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.42 and a one year high of $344.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $338.98 and a 200-day moving average of $333.12. The company has a market cap of $558.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

