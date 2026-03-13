Wintrust Financial Corporation $WTFC Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,008 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,171 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Financial makes up approximately 0.6% of Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Wintrust Financial worth $29,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

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Wintrust Financial Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.76. The stock had a trading volume of 48,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.85. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $89.10 and a fifty-two week high of $162.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.85.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $714.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.85 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 19.48%.During the same period last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 5th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 19.30%.

Insider Transactions at Wintrust Financial

In other Wintrust Financial news, insider David Eric Lee sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.42, for a total value of $82,260.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 16,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,371,250.70. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard B. Murphy sold 3,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.05, for a total transaction of $480,650.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 46,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,725,456.45. This trade represents a 6.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,662 shares of company stock valued at $1,705,730. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WTFC. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $161.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WTFC

Wintrust Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation is a Chicago?area bank holding company headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois. Through its primary subsidiary, Wintrust Bank, the company operates a network of community banks serving metropolitan Chicago and select markets in southeastern Wisconsin. These locally branded banks provide personalized commercial and consumer banking solutions tailored to small and mid?size businesses, professionals, and individual clients.

The firm’s core offerings include deposit products, commercial and residential lending, treasury management, and mortgage banking services.

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