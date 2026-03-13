Addus HomeCare Corporation $ADUS Shares Bought by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,824 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 1.06% of Addus HomeCare worth $23,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 398,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,974,000 after buying an additional 212,192 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 9.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,201,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,772,000 after acquiring an additional 99,262 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 25,272.2% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 45,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 45,490 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the second quarter worth about $4,838,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 21.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 210,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,335,000 after acquiring an additional 37,856 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

ADUS stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.63. The company had a trading volume of 32,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,424. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.22. Addus HomeCare Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $88.96 and a fifty-two week high of $124.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Truist Financial set a $135.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $117.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Addus HomeCare

Insider Transactions at Addus HomeCare

In related news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $46,569.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,628.80. This trade represents a 2.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $29,922.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,200.80. The trade was a 1.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 16,760 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,247 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Addus HomeCare

(Free Report)

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ: ADUS) is a leading provider of home and community-based care services for elderly, disabled, and medically complex individuals across the United States. Through a network of company-owned and franchise locations, the company delivers a broad spectrum of non-medical personal care and licensed home health services designed to support clients’ independence and quality of life.

The company’s core offerings include personal care assistance—covering daily living activities, medication reminders, and light housekeeping—and skilled home health services delivered under the supervision of registered nurses and licensed therapists.

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