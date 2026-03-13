Yankuang Energy Group (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.10, but opened at $20.01. Yankuang Energy Group shares last traded at $20.01, with a volume of 353 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Yankuang Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

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Yankuang Energy Group Stock Down 2.8%

About Yankuang Energy Group

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.19.

(Get Free Report)

Yankuang Energy Group Co, Ltd. is a state-owned enterprise based in Jining, Shandong Province, China, primarily engaged in coal mining and comprehensive energy services. As one of the largest coal producers in Shandong, the company’s core operations include the exploration, extraction and processing of thermal and coking coal. In addition to its traditional coal business, Yankuang Energy Group has extended its operations into coal chemical production, power generation and related engineering services to support China’s broader energy transition.

The company’s coal chemical segment produces a range of downstream products, including methanol, ammonia, fertilizers and other industrial chemicals derived from coal gasification processes.

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