Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.16), Zacks reports. Zalando had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion.

Zalando Stock Up 6.7%

Shares of ZLNDY traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,785. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.21 and its 200-day moving average is $14.02. Zalando has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $20.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.65.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZLNDY. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Barclays upgraded Zalando from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Zalando Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zalando SE is a leading European online fashion and lifestyle platform, headquartered in Berlin, Germany. Established in 2008 by Robert Gentz and David Schneider, the company has built a marketplace that connects consumers with a broad selection of apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products. Trading on the OTC Markets under the symbol ZLNDY, Zalando caters to style-conscious shoppers seeking both well-known international brands and emerging designers through its digital storefront.

Since its inception, Zalando has pursued rapid expansion across Europe, launching operations in key markets including Germany, France, Italy, the United Kingdom and the Nordics.

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