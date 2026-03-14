Head-To-Head Analysis: Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) vs. Livento Group (OTCMKTS:NUGN)

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Livento Group and Barloworld”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Livento Group $1.69 million 674.48 -$600,000.00 N/A N/A Barloworld $2.09 billion 1.41 $79.96 million N/A N/A

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Barloworld has higher revenue and earnings than Livento Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Livento Group -150.10% -4.17% -3.84% Barloworld N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Livento Group and Barloworld’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Livento Group has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barloworld has a beta of -0.29, meaning that its stock price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Livento Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Barloworld beats Livento Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Livento Group

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Livento Group, Inc. engages in the film and television production business. It is also involved in the artificial intelligence and machine learning technology business; development and licensing of Elisee, a software product that can capture data and create predictive behavior based on client inputs that assist the client in establishing its investment portfolio; and real estate finance and development activities. The company was formerly known as NuGene International, Inc. and changed its name to Livento Group, Inc. in June 2022. Livento Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Barloworld

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Barloworld Limited operates as an industrial processing, distribution, and services company in Southern Africa, Australia, Russia, and Mongolia. The company operates through Equipment Southern Africa, Automotive, Ingrain, Equipment Eurasia, and Other segments. The company offers industrial equipment and services comprising of earthmoving equipment, industrial services, and power systems that enable various mining, construction, and power solutions. It also manufactures various products, which includes food, beverages, paper, pharmaceuticals, building material and adhesives, and others. In addition, the company offers starch, glucose, and other products; and salvage management and disposal services. It serves mining, construction, energy, and transportation sectors. The company was founded in 1902 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

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