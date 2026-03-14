Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can Makes New Investment in Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,186,000. Dollar Tree makes up about 0.2% of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the third quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. now owns 45,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas Exane cut Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.62.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $107.46 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.87 and a fifty-two week high of $142.40. The firm has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

About Dollar Tree

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc is a North American discount retailer that operates a portfolio of value-oriented store banners, primarily Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The company’s stores offer a broad assortment of everyday items at low price points, including household essentials, food and snacks, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, seasonal and party goods, home décor, and basic apparel. Dollar Tree’s merchandising strategy emphasizes high-turnover branded and private-label merchandise tailored to budget-conscious consumers, with Family Dollar complementing the chain by offering a wider range of price points and assortment depth in smaller-format neighborhood locations.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, Dollar Tree has grown through both organic store openings and acquisitions.

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