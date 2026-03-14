HarbourVest Partners LLC Invests $184.11 Million in Klarna Group plc $KLAR

HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Klarna Group plc (NYSE:KLAR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,023,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,105,000. Klarna Group accounts for 89.8% of HarbourVest Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KLAR. Walmart Inc. acquired a new position in Klarna Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,960,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Klarna Group in the 3rd quarter worth $16,040,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Klarna Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,199,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Klarna Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,922,000. Finally, Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Klarna Group during the third quarter valued at about $140,910,000.

Get Klarna Group alerts:

Klarna Group Price Performance

NYSE:KLAR opened at $15.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.61. Klarna Group plc has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $57.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Klarna Group from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Klarna Group from $45.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Klarna Group from $39.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Klarna Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Klarna Group in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Klarna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Klarna Group

Klarna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Klarna Group is a global payments provider specializing in “buy now, pay later” (BNPL) solutions for online and in-store shoppers. The company partners with merchants to offer flexible payment options, including interest-free installments and deferred payments, aiming to enhance conversion rates and customer loyalty. Klarna’s platform integrates risk assessment, fraud prevention, and a one-click checkout experience to streamline transactions for both retailers and consumers.

Through its digital wallet and mobile app, Klarna enables users to manage purchases, track spending and access exclusive shopping offers from partner merchants.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Klarna Group plc (NYSE:KLAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Klarna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klarna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.