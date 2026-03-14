HarbourVest Partners LLC Invests $184.11 Million in Klarna Group plc $KLAR

HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Klarna Group plc (NYSE:KLAR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,023,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,105,000. Klarna Group accounts for 89.8% of HarbourVest Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KLAR. Walmart Inc. acquired a new position in Klarna Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,960,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Klarna Group in the 3rd quarter worth $16,040,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Klarna Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,199,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Klarna Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,922,000. Finally, Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Klarna Group during the third quarter valued at about $140,910,000.
Klarna Group Price Performance
NYSE:KLAR opened at $15.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.61. Klarna Group plc has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $57.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.33.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Klarna Group
Klarna Group Company Profile
Klarna Group is a global payments provider specializing in “buy now, pay later” (BNPL) solutions for online and in-store shoppers. The company partners with merchants to offer flexible payment options, including interest-free installments and deferred payments, aiming to enhance conversion rates and customer loyalty. Klarna’s platform integrates risk assessment, fraud prevention, and a one-click checkout experience to streamline transactions for both retailers and consumers.
Through its digital wallet and mobile app, Klarna enables users to manage purchases, track spending and access exclusive shopping offers from partner merchants.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Klarna Group
- A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read)
- SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today
- Iran isn’t the real war
- This coin has everything going for it
- Only 500 people today…
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Klarna Group plc (NYSE:KLAR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Klarna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klarna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.