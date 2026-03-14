RTX Corporation $RTX Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 716,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,943 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in RTX were worth $119,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,359,602,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 14,974.7% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,598,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575,069 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in RTX by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,074,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,825,353,000 after buying an additional 2,238,247 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in RTX by 9.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,958,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,215,000 after buying an additional 1,361,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in RTX by 97.1% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,927,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,425,000 after buying an additional 949,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.
RTX Price Performance
NYSE:RTX opened at $204.54 on Friday. RTX Corporation has a 52 week low of $112.27 and a 52 week high of $214.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.30. The company has a market capitalization of $275.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
RTX Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.84%.
Key RTX News
Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results and FY26 guide support valuation — RTX reported a quarterly EPS beat and set FY2026 EPS guidance of $6.60–$6.80, signaling healthy margin/revenue momentum that underpins the stock’s premium multiple.
- Positive Sentiment: Capacity expansion in missiles: Raytheon (an RTX business) completed a $115M, 26,000 sq ft expansion at its Redstone missile integration facility to lift integration/delivery capacity >50% and grow local headcount — this directly boosts execution capacity on high?margin defense programs. RTX’s Raytheon completes $115 million expansion of Alabama missile integration facility
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst stance steady — Jefferies reaffirmed a Hold and $225 price target after the DoD cleared a NASAMS sale to Egypt; that keeps a near?term valuation ceiling but doesn’t signal downgrades. Jefferies Reaffirms Hold Rating on RTX
- Neutral Sentiment: Defense incident noted, but direct impact unclear — A KC-135 crash in Iraq is being reported; while it highlights ongoing military operations (and potential sustainment demand), it’s a developing story with no direct program implications for RTX yet. U.S. Military Confirms Loss of KC-135 Refueling Aircraft
- Neutral Sentiment: Media noise from “RTX” consumer GPU stories — Several headlines reference NVIDIA’s “RTX” GPUs (unrelated to RTX Corporation). These can create search/noise but have no material effect on RTX’s fundamentals. Transforming Data Science With NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000
- Negative Sentiment: Backlog conversion risk: analysis highlights a $268B defense backlog but warns RTX faces an engine/supply “crisis” that could slow converting orders into cash — this execution risk is a meaningful negative catalyst for near?term cash flow and investor confidence. Munitions Burned in 100 Hours Could Fuel RTX’s Next Growth Wave
- Negative Sentiment: Recent price weakness flagged by market press — Coverage calling out a >2% daily decline notes investor profit?taking and sensitivity to macro/defense headlines, which can amplify short?term volatility. Here’s Why RTX Fell More Than Broader Market
Insider Activity at RTX
In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 17,527 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total transaction of $3,490,677.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 12,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.83, for a total transaction of $2,578,577.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,749 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,199.67. This trade represents a 43.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 89,255 shares of company stock valued at $18,151,956 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have issued reports on RTX. Wall Street Zen downgraded RTX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.00.
About RTX
RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.
RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.
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