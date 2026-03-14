17,560 Shares in Alamos Gold Inc. $AGI Acquired by Chesapeake Capital Corp IL

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 528.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Sunday, December 7th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Desjardins initiated coverage on Alamos Gold in a report on Friday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on Alamos Gold from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Alamos Gold Stock Down 5.6%

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $45.81 on Friday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.49 and a 12-month high of $55.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.55.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 48.97% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $575.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This is a boost from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.62%.

About Alamos Gold

(Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer engaged in the exploration, development and operation of mining projects in North America. Its principal activities include the acquisition, exploration and development of gold-bearing properties, and the management of operating mines. The company focuses on sustainable production practices and maintains a portfolio that spans both producing assets and advanced-stage development projects.

Alamos Gold operates multiple open pit and underground mines, including the Young-Davidson and Island Gold mines in Ontario, Canada, and the Mulatos mine in Sonora, Mexico.

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