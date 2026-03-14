Comerica Bank Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 960,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,720 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 0.7% of Comerica Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $195,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 140.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,153,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,777,787,000 after purchasing an additional 32,036,243 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,275,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,024,618,000 after purchasing an additional 593,784 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 615.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 291,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,280,000 after purchasing an additional 250,498 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 566,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,413,000 after purchasing an additional 190,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,330,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.0%

IWD stock opened at $214.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.73. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $163.19 and a 52 week high of $226.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index). The Index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index. The Index measures the large-capital value sector of the United States equity market.

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