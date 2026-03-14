UBS Group Cuts ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Price Target to $45.00

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ABM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on ABM Industries from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on ABM Industries from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

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ABM Industries Stock Performance

Shares of ABM stock opened at $38.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.64. ABM Industries has a 52 week low of $38.27 and a 52 week high of $52.94.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.04). ABM Industries had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 1.78%.The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. ABM Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-4.150 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is presently 45.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 31,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $1,369,220.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 51,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,281,621.68. This represents a 37.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ABM Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABM. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,615,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,251,000 after acquiring an additional 24,638 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 7.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 270,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,778,000 after purchasing an additional 17,755 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 1,068.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,606,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,887 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in ABM Industries by 14.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 242,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after purchasing an additional 30,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 11.2% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 72,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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About ABM Industries

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ABM Industries Incorporated is a leading provider of integrated facility services, offering a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to support the operation, maintenance and enhancement of commercial properties. The company’s core services include janitorial and custodial maintenance, HVAC and mechanical systems support, electrical and lighting solutions, and energy optimization. Additional offerings span parking management, security services, landscaping, and specialized support such as technical solutions and sustainability consulting.

Serving a diverse range of markets, ABM caters to clients in commercial real estate, aviation, healthcare, manufacturing, education, government entities, and technology campuses.

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