Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BG. Barclays upped their target price on Bunge Global from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Bunge Global from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Bunge Global in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.40.

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Bunge Global Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of BG opened at $124.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.75. Bunge Global has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $127.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.16%.The company had revenue of $23.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. Bunge Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bunge Global will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bunge Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BG. Glencore plc bought a new stake in Bunge Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,665,496,000. Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new position in Bunge Global in the third quarter worth approximately $535,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Bunge Global in the third quarter worth approximately $1,560,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Bunge Global by 2.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 168,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Bunge Global by 719.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 303,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,694,000 after acquiring an additional 266,827 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bunge Global

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Bunge Global is a leading agribusiness and food company that processes oilseeds and grains, produces sugar and bioenergy, and supplies fertilizers and other agricultural inputs. The company operates an integrated value chain that spans origination, processing, and distribution, enabling it to serve food processors, livestock producers, and retail customers worldwide. Through its network of processing plants, port terminals and logistics assets, Bunge handles a diverse portfolio of commodities, including soybeans, corn, wheat, vegetable oils, and sugarcane.

The company’s core business activities are organized into agribusiness and food & ingredients segments.

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