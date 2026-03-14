Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Compass Diversified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. B. Riley Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Compass Diversified from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Compass Point set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Friday, December 26th. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of Compass Diversified to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Compass Diversified presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

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Compass Diversified Stock Performance

Shares of Compass Diversified stock opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.46. Compass Diversified has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $20.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.20. The company has a market cap of $454.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.04.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($1.59). Compass Diversified had a negative net margin of 12.09% and a positive return on equity of 24.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Diversified

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODI. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 305,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 119,224 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its stake in Compass Diversified by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 458,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 16,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Compass Diversified by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 409,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 108,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Diversified

(Get Free Report)

Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) is a publicly traded private equity company headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. The firm specializes in acquiring and managing middle-market businesses across a variety of industries, with a focus on driving operational performance and sustainable growth. As an externally managed entity, Compass Diversified leverages a disciplined investment approach to build a portfolio of market-leading companies that benefit from strategic oversight, capital support and shared best practices.

Compass Diversified’s investment activities span five core sectors: branded consumer, consumer services, differentiated industrial products, value-added distribution and business services.

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