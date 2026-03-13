Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,100,084 shares, an increase of 56.3% from the February 12th total of 1,343,762 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,129,554 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,129,554 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.31. The company had a trading volume of 978,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,958,766. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.62. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $53.17 and a 1-year high of $59.46.

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Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1874 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 235,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,367,000 after purchasing an additional 14,780 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 724,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,183,000 after buying an additional 13,553 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,481,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 30.6% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 119,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after buying an additional 28,043 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Long Government Float Adjusted Index (the Index). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected bonds) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, with maturities greater than 10 years.

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