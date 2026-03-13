SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Research

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SEGXF. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. UBS Group downgraded SEGRO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut SEGRO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEGXF
SEGRO Stock Down 0.5%
About SEGRO
SEGRO PLC (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) is a leading real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of modern warehousing, light industrial and urban logistics properties. As a FTSE 100 company, SEGRO’s portfolio encompasses a broad range of distribution centres, last-mile facilities and multi-let industrial estates designed to support high-growth sectors such as e-commerce, retail and manufacturing.
The company traces its origins to the Slough Trading Company, established in 1920, and underwent a major rebranding in 2009 to become SEGRO, reflecting its pan-European ambitions.
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