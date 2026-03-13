KeyCorp Upgrades Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) to Strong-Buy

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at KeyCorp to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Life Time Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Life Time Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Life Time Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Life Time Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.78.

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Life Time Group Price Performance

Shares of LTH traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,059,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,545,477. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Life Time Group has a 12-month low of $24.14 and a 12-month high of $34.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.69.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Life Time Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $745.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Life Time Group will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Life Time Group

In related news, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 5,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $178,222.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 102,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,984.64. This trade represents a 5.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Erik Weaver sold 1,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total transaction of $34,195.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 136,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,503,551.18. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 20,790 shares of company stock worth $616,677 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Life Time Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Life Time Group by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the third quarter valued at $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Life Time Group by 201.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Life Time Group by 2,741.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Life Time Group during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Life Time Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company raised FY2026 guidance to EPS $1.610–$1.640 (consensus ~$1.47) and revenue guidance around $3.3B (consensus ~$3.2B) — a clear beat vs. street expectations that supports upside to earnings forecasts and valuation.

Company raised FY2026 guidance to EPS $1.610–$1.640 (consensus ~$1.47) and revenue guidance around $3.3B (consensus ~$3.2B) — a clear beat vs. street expectations that supports upside to earnings forecasts and valuation. Positive Sentiment: KeyBanc initiated coverage with an Overweight rating and $40 price target (~54% upside from recent levels), adding institutional credibility to the outlook. KeyBanc Initiates Coverage

KeyBanc initiated coverage with an Overweight rating and $40 price target (~54% upside from recent levels), adding institutional credibility to the outlook. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp/analyst upgrade to “strong-buy” (coverage noted by Zacks) reinforces buy-side momentum from sell-side shops. Zacks: KeyCorp Upgrade

KeyCorp/analyst upgrade to “strong-buy” (coverage noted by Zacks) reinforces buy-side momentum from sell-side shops. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies and Wells Fargo both initiated coverage with Buy/Overweight stances, expanding the base of broker support and likely contributing to increased investor interest. Jefferies Initiates Coverage Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage

Jefferies and Wells Fargo both initiated coverage with Buy/Overweight stances, expanding the base of broker support and likely contributing to increased investor interest. Neutral Sentiment: Recent analyst price-target dispersion remains wide (median/consensus targets in the high-$30s to $40s), signaling upside but also differing assumptions about growth and margins; this can fuel volatility as estimates reprice. QuiverQuant Coverage

Recent analyst price-target dispersion remains wide (median/consensus targets in the high-$30s to $40s), signaling upside but also differing assumptions about growth and margins; this can fuel volatility as estimates reprice. Negative Sentiment: Substantial insider and institutional selling disclosed in recent filings (large share sales and major fund reductions) could create supply pressure and cap near-term upside if selling continues. QuiverQuant Insider/Institutional Activity

About Life Time Group

(Get Free Report)

Life Time Group (NYSE: LTH) is a premier operator of health, fitness and lifestyle centers across North America. The company’s core business encompasses the development, ownership and management of premium athletic resorts that integrate state-of-the-art fitness facilities, group exercise studios, indoor and outdoor pools, running tracks, and spa and salon services. In addition to its brick-and-mortar clubs, Life Time offers a digital platform featuring on-demand and live-streamed workouts, personalized training programs and nutrition guidance, enabling members to pursue their wellness goals both at home and on the go.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Chanhassen, Minnesota, Life Time has grown from a single Minnesota health club into a network of more than 160 locations across the United States and Canada.

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