Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,786 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $22,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 189.6% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,283,000 after buying an additional 11,396 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $487,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,979,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,200.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1,070.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,229.59.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $18.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $995.63. The company had a trading volume of 384,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,150,500. The company has a market capitalization of $940.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $1,133.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,039.17 and its 200-day moving average is $947.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 102.94%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

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About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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