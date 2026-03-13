Kennedy Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. $ACLS

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 37.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 49,894 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Axcelis Technologies worth $17,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 145.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,160. This trade represents a 13.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of ACLS stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $85.07. 110,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,727. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.40 and a 52 week high of $102.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.37. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $238.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Axcelis Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.710-0.710 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACLS. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. B. Riley Financial reduced their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Zacks Research cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

View Our Latest Report on ACLS

Axcelis Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc is a leading developer and manufacturer of ion implantation and cleaning equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips. The company specializes in high-current, medium-current and high-energy ion implantation systems, which are critical for introducing precisely controlled dopants into silicon wafers. Axcelis also offers plasma-based cleaning and dry strip tools that support advanced process nodes in logic, memory and power device manufacturing.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses single-wafer and multi-wafer cluster tools designed to deliver high throughput, accuracy and uniformity for semiconductor process steps.

See Also

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