Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $25.47 Million Stake in TD SYNNEX Corporation $SNX

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,929 shares during the period. TD SYNNEX accounts for 0.6% of Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of TD SYNNEX worth $25,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 90.2% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 17.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 10.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 93.5% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

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TD SYNNEX Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,144. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.36 and a 200 day moving average of $154.44. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a 12 month low of $92.23 and a 12 month high of $175.56.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 8th. The business services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.15. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 1.32%.The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. TD SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. TD SYNNEX has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.500 EPS. Analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 16th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNX shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $164.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research cut shares of TD SYNNEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on SNX

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, CEO Patrick Zammit sold 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.57, for a total transaction of $2,384,823.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 170,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,326,116.96. This represents a 7.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Hume sold 23,365 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.63, for a total value of $3,753,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 42,515 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,184.45. This represents a 35.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 80,915 shares of company stock valued at $13,111,786 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About TD SYNNEX

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology industry. Formed in September 2021 through the merger of Tech Data and SYNNEX Corporation, the company provides a comprehensive range of products, services and solutions that span hardware, software, cloud, mobility, security and data center technologies. TD SYNNEX partners with vendors, resellers and system integrators to design, deploy and support IT infrastructures across diverse market segments, including commercial enterprises, public sector organizations and retail operations.

The company’s core business activities include the distribution of technology products from manufacturers such as servers, storage, networking equipment and peripherals, as well as the resale and provisioning of software licenses and cloud-based solutions.

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